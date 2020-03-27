2,050 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $7.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.78. 20,402,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,530,285. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

