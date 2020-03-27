2,209 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,894,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,671,330. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Argus reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

