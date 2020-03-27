72,354 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 2.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. 11,079,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

