AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.95. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 2,716,389 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.01.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 491,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

