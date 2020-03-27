AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Gap Up to $11.11

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $11.11. AGNC Investment shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 22,935,627 shares traded.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,322,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 748,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,558,000 after purchasing an additional 275,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,413,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 166,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

