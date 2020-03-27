AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 7%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.86, 3,487,765 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,582,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded AIM ImmunoTech to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 185,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

