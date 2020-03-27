Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up to $165.28

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.19, but opened at $165.28. Align Technology shares last traded at $183.68, with a volume of 2,126,096 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.63 and a 200-day moving average of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,625,510,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,598 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,856 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,531,000 after purchasing an additional 394,948 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

