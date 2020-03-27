Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Trading Down 13.9%

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s stock price dropped 13.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.02 and last traded at $50.89, approximately 804,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 413,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.12.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

