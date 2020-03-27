Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.60. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 6,308,048 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Barclays cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

