Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,204,053 shares of company stock valued at $335,936,779. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,581.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $51.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,110.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,234,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,702. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,330.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,320.29. The stock has a market cap of $757.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

