Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is National Pension Service’s 10th Largest Position

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,483 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.05% of Alphabet worth $480,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $52.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,110.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,138,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,327.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,319.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,511.24.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

