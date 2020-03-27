Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Trimmed by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Amgen worth $170,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Laffer Investments grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 8,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,119,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.89. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

