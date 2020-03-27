Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Gap Down to $202.34

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $206.91, but opened at $202.34. Amgen shares last traded at $193.14, with a volume of 5,296,799 shares.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

