Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Gap Down to $202.34

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $206.91, but opened at $202.34. Amgen shares last traded at $193.14, with a volume of 5,296,799 shares.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

