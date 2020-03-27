Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.15. Amyris shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 2,012,282 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $358.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.11.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $180,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,550.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L John Doerr bought 52,785 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $179,996.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,798 shares in the company, valued at $26,591.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,446,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,716 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,364,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 710,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amyris by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 210,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 80,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 601.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 438,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 375,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

