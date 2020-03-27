Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.53. Capital Product Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPLP shares. BidaskClub cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of CPLP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 205,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,095. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 884,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after buying an additional 165,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.