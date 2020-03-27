AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $18.62

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $18.62. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 8,630,436 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AU shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.1102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,408,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after acquiring an additional 581,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,117,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,309,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,883,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 899.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

