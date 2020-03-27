Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Down 8.5%

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)’s share price dropped 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.25, approximately 12,879,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,731,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.