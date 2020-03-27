Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Posts Earnings Results

Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (4) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON AGM remained flat at $GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday. 56,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,875. Applied Graphene Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.75 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36 ($0.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.77.

About Applied Graphene Materials

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

