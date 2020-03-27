ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Up to $4.27

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.27. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 4,889,041 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

The company has a market cap of $726.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.54%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

In other news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $86,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $68,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,200. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 23.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 47.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 93,742 shares in the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.