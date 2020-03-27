ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ASX LTD/ADR stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. 615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. ASX LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $61.07.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

