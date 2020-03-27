At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Trading Down 21.5%

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) shares were down 21.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.19, approximately 6,566,754 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 2,563,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOME shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $397.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 518,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 11,283.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in At Home Group by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

