Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.90. Avianca shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,045,015 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.
Avianca Company Profile (NYSE:AVH)
Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.
Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Avianca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avianca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.