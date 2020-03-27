Avianca (NYSE:AVH) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.90. Avianca shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,045,015 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Avianca by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avianca by 12,021.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 300,542 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avianca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

