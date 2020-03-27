Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $9.78

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $9.78. Azul shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 2,434,301 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Azul by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,076,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 865,450 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 4,235.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 728,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 711,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,140 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,006,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,467,000 after purchasing an additional 357,089 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $13,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

