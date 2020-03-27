B. Riley Increases Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $40.00

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target upped by analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 396,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.18 and a beta of 1.69. Nanometrics has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nanometrics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,888,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,020,000 after buying an additional 759,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nanometrics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 779,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nanometrics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after acquiring an additional 158,555 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nanometrics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 335,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Nanometrics by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

