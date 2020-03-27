Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Gap Up to $36.47

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.70, but opened at $36.47. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at $39.95, with a volume of 3,979,202 shares changing hands.

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.