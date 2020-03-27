Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $4.42

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.42. Barclays shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 11,575,077 shares changing hands.

BCS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Barclays and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barclays had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3214 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barclays by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 477,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,577,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,540,000 after buying an additional 595,486 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,143,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after buying an additional 444,877 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,244,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 223,585 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,034,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 119,383 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

