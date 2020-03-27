Bellway (LON:BWY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.40 EPS

Bellway (LON:BWY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 190 ($2.50) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Bellway stock traded down GBX 64 ($0.84) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,138 ($28.12). 463,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 4.90. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,487.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,499.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.38.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($26.24) per share, for a total transaction of £53,605.65 ($70,515.19).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bellway to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 4,801 ($63.15) to GBX 4,180 ($54.99) in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,470 ($71.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bellway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,018.36 ($52.86).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

