Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.30. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 3,157,579 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $8,842,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 309.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

