Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $7.30. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 3,157,579 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.
Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HYT)
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
