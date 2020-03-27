BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Short Interest Down 82.1% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the February 27th total of 25,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 42,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYF traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.60. 39,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

