BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE) Trading Up 100%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

BlueFire Renewables Inc (OTCMKTS:BFRE) shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 571,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE)

BlueFire Renewables, Inc focuses on developing, owning, and operating carbohydrate-based transportation fuel plants or bio-refineries to produce ethanol in North America. Its bio-refineries would convert organic materials, such as agricultural residues, high-content biomass crops, wood residues, and cellulose from municipal solid wastes into ethanol.

