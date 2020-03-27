Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Up to $127.68

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.46, but opened at $127.68. Boeing shares last traded at $158.73, with a volume of 77,281,792 shares changing hands.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.80.

The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of -135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

