BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,606,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. BP Midstream Partners makes up 0.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 6.31% of BP Midstream Partners worth $103,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMP. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE BPMP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 524,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,435. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. BP Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.66.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 130.68% and a return on equity of 74.75%. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

