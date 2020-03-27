CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up to $18.42

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $18.42. CarGurus shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 2,064,635 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.10.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,295,855.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,185,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,257.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,594 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,752,416. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CarGurus by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in CarGurus by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

