Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Shares Gap Up to $21.91

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.72, but opened at $21.91. Cedar Fair shares last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 2,237,174 shares.

FUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.50%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 121.43%.

In related news, VP Milkie Duffield acquired 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,556.20. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

