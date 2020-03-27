Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Up to $1.78

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.78. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 14,280,942 shares traded.

CVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $105,406,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,325 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,495,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $21,860,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

