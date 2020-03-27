CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Shares Gap Up to $13.63

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $13.63. CenterPoint Energy shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 10,462,841 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,750,000 after buying an additional 800,719 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,344,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

