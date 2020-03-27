Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.20. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 76,349,962 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHK. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $362.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.85.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,696,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,102,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 639,020 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 623,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

