Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $7.60 on Friday, hitting $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,402,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

