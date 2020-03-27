Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 7.7%

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $31.07, 2,822,586 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,611,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $8,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,766.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,225,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,734,250 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

