China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Shares Gap Down to $37.37

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.30, but opened at $37.37. China Mobile shares last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 4,268,073 shares traded.

CHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $153.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.1106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Mobile by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,282,000 after buying an additional 870,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in China Mobile by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 767,317 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in China Mobile by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,937,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in China Mobile by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,118,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 177,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $27,035,000. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

