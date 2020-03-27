China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Shares Gap Down to $37.37

China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.30, but opened at $37.37. China Mobile shares last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 4,268,073 shares traded.

CHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $153.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.1106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Mobile by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,772,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,282,000 after buying an additional 870,600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in China Mobile by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 767,317 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in China Mobile by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,937,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in China Mobile by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,118,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 177,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $27,035,000. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Mobile (NYSE:CHL)

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

