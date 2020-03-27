Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.75. Colony Capital shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 7,674,651 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNY. B. Riley cut their price target on Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $960.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.82%. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 62,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,959,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

