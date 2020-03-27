Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Gap Up to $1.75

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.75. Colony Capital shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 7,674,651 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNY. B. Riley cut their price target on Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $960.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.82%. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 62,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Colony Capital by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,959,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit