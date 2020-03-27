COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CMPGY stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 4,132,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $26.87.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

