Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $5.81

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.81. Constellium shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 2,700,515 shares.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Constellium from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.53 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium NV will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $6,265,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Constellium by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellium by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its holdings in Constellium by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,219,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 200,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

