Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Costco Wholesale worth $144,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.42.

Shares of COST stock traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

