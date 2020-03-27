Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.60. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 2,817,471 shares changing hands.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 153,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

