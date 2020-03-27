Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce sales of $309.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.00 million. Crocs reported sales of $295.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.03. 1,057,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,919.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $3,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 427.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $41,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,323,000 after purchasing an additional 101,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

