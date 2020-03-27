Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Up to $15.07

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $15.07. Crocs shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 4,203,161 shares traded.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,919.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $3,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 427.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,765,000 after buying an additional 1,601,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $41,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,323,000 after purchasing an additional 101,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

