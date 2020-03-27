CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of CUR Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURM) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

About CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM)

CÜR Media, Inc, an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CUR Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUR Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.