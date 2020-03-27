D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Gap Up to $32.89

Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.44, but opened at $32.89. D. R. Horton shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 6,941,781 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887 in the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

