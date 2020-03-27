D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Gap Up to $32.89

Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.44, but opened at $32.89. D. R. Horton shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 6,941,781 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.
The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02.
In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887 in the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D. R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
