Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) Shares Up 15.3%

Datang Intl Power Generation Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) shares shot up 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86, 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datang Intl Power Generation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas.

